KORAIL Launches Integrated KTX, Subway, Bus Transportation Pass for Foreigners

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Railroad Corporation, or KORAIL, has launched an integrated public transportation pass exclusively for foreigners.The new KORAIL Pass Plus combines the existing KORAIL Pass, which allows foreigners visiting South Korea to journey across the country by train at a reasonable price, with the prepaid rechargeable Railplus card for public transportation such as subways and buses.Individuals can add the transportation card function to a KORAIL Pass by paying an additional eight-thousand won when making purchases via the KORAIL website or in person at KTX stations.Users of the pass can load money onto it and hop from trains to buses to subways, and they can also pay for products at Storyway convenience stores and other offline shops.KORAIL Pass holders can access the KORAIL Pass Plus homepage, enter their KORAIL Pass numbers, and apply for the public transportation service.Foreigners can also get the integrated pass at dedicated kiosks located in Incheon International Airport and KTX stations in major cities such as Seoul, Busan, Dongdaegu and Daejeon.