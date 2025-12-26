Seoul Shares Rise on Chip Rally; Won Hits 2‑Month High

Photo : YONHAP News

Stocks closed higher Monday as chipmakers rallied and the South Korean won strengthened to a two‑month high against the U.S. dollar.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index jumped 90‑point‑88 points, or two‑point‑two percent, to close at four‑thousand‑220‑point‑56.Turnover reached 497‑point‑51 million shares worth 14‑point‑35 trillion won, about ten‑point‑02 billion U.S. dollars, with decliners outnumbering gainers 571 to 316.Chipmaker SK hynix surged six‑point‑84 percent to 640‑thousand won after the bourse operator, the Korea Exchange, lifted its warning designation, which had been in place for ten sessions following sharp gains earlier in the month.Samsung Electronics added two‑point‑14 percent to 119‑thousand‑500 won.Automakers also advanced, with Hyundai Motor and Kia rising two‑point‑62 percent and one‑point‑09 percent, respectively.Hanwha Aerospace skyrocketed nine‑point‑08 percent, while Doosan Enerbility climbed three‑point‑94 percent.However, LG Energy Solution slipped zero‑point‑91 percent after canceling a three‑point‑nine trillion won supply deal with U.S. battery pack maker Freudenberg Battery Power System LLC.Shipbuilders were mixed, with HD Hyundai Heavy up two‑point‑15 percent and Hanwha Ocean down zero‑point‑77 percent.Naver rose four‑point‑54 percent, and steelmaker POSCO added one‑point‑95 percent.The tech‑heavy KOSDAQ gained 12‑point‑92 points, or one‑point‑four percent, to close at 932‑point‑59.The South Korean won strengthened by ten‑point‑five won against the U.S. dollar, trading at one‑thousand‑429‑point‑eight won as of 3:30 p.m., its strongest level since November 3, when it finished at one‑thousand‑428‑point‑eight won.The equities and derivatives markets will be closed Wednesday, with trading set to resume January 2.