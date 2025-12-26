Fine Dust Advisory in Effect as Cold Weather Persists into Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Ultrafine dust levels remain elevated across much of the country, with advisories in place for the Seoul metropolitan area and South Chungcheong Province.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, air quality is expected to gradually improve in parts of the central-west region overnight, but high fine dust concentrations may linger in the central inland and southern regions through Tuesday morning.Dense fog with visibility below one kilometer is forecast overnight in many inland areas, posing potential hazards for early-morning travel.Tuesday will be mostly clear nationwide, although the southern regions and Jeju Island may see more clouds during the morning hours.Morning temperatures will fall sharply, ranging from minus eight to plus three degrees Celsius nationwide, with Seoul dropping to around minus three degrees Celsius.Daytime highs will remain low at zero to nine degrees Celsius, as cold conditions continue into the final days of the year.