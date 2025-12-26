About 1 in 20 People Considered Socially Withdrawn

Photo : KBS News

Social isolation is a major issue in South Korea that affects about one in 20 people, according to recent government data.The Ministry of Data and Statistics released on Monday the results of a study on the subject that used population and household figures, along with employment information and data from telecommunications companies and credit card companies.It analyzed social activities, such as economic activities and exchanges, by combining mobile and card use, along with TV viewing information held by four private companies under pseudonyms.The four groups identified were older people aged 65 and up, youth aged 19-34, people struggling financially and socially isolated people.According to the findings, four-point-nine percent of the total fell into the socially withdrawn group, with fewer than 500 phone calls or text messages sent in a month, and fewer than 20 people they contacted via calls or text messages.Among the socially isolated, 26-point-two percent were engaged in work activities, with 52-point-eight percent working full time.The data also showed that these individuals interacted with around eleven people a month via phone or text message, significantly below the average of 50, and spent only one-point-three hours away from their homes or workplaces.