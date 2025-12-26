Defense Ministry Disciplines Military Commanders Suspected of Roles in Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry has imposed severe penalties on military commanders accused of playing a key role in the martial law situation last year.Ministry spokesperson Chung Bin-na told reporters on Monday that disciplinary action was taken against Kwak Jong-keun, former chief of the Army Special Warfare Command; Yeo In-hyung, former head of the Defense Counterintelligence Command; and Lee Jin-woo, former head of the Capital Defense Command, for breach of fiduciary duty and failure to comply with laws and regulations.Former Army Vice Chief of Staff Ko Hyun-seok was also penalized for failing to comply with laws and regulations.Yeo, Lee and Ko are said to have been removed from their posts, while Kwak faced dismissal.In the military, when an officer is removed from a post, their pension payments are cut in half, while dismissed officers can get their pension payments in full except in bribery and embezzlement cases.The four military officials are suspected of sending troops to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission on December 3, 2024.Yeo, Lee and Kwak are currently standing trial in connection with their roles in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed martial law bid.