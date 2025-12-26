Menu Content

Politics

President Lee Visits National Crisis Management Center on First Day Back at Cheong Wa Dae

Written: 2025-12-29 19:04:01Updated: 2025-12-29 19:07:53

President Lee Visits National Crisis Management Center on First Day Back at Cheong Wa Dae

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung on Monday visited the National Crisis Management Center as his first official schedule after returning to Cheong Wa Dae, checking the country’s security and disaster response systems.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yoo-jung said the president toured the center following a morning meeting, describing it as the national control tower for crisis management under the National Security Office.

Lee praised staff for keeping security and disaster-response systems running without interruption during recent renovation work ahead of the presidential return.

He stressed the importance of constant vigilance, urging personnel to remain fully prepared around the clock as the safety and lives of the public depend on their work.

During the visit, Lee also inspected the emergency command office and reviewed operational procedures used during National Security Council drills.

Kang said the visit underscored Lee’s role as commander-in-chief and reflected his priority on ensuring that national security and disaster-response systems are fully functional and well maintained.
