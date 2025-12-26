Special Prosecutor Concludes Probe, Accuses Kim Keon-hee of Modern-Day Influence Peddling

Photo : YONHAP News

A special prosecutor team investigating allegations tied to former first lady Kim Keon-hee concluded its probe Sunday, indicting dozens of people including former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his spouse.Special prosecutor Min Joong-ki said Monday that the team conducted a 180-day investigation and filed indictments in 31 cases involving 76 individuals, with 66 defendants counted after excluding duplicate charges.Min said the investigation showed that South Korea’s public systems were seriously undermined, alleging that Kim exploited her status as the president’s spouse to receive expensive gifts and exert wide-ranging influence over appointments and election nominations.Prosecutors described the conduct as resembling modern-day influence peddling, citing Kim’s alleged involvement in personnel decisions and political nominations in exchange for valuables.The probe also covered stock manipulation allegations, election interference claims, alleged payments linked to the Unification Church, and development favoritism in Yangpyeong.The special prosecutors also charged Kim over the luxury handbag scandal, saying their assessment as to whether the gifts were linked to official favors differed from that of prosecutors who’d previously decided not to lay charges.