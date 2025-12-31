Menu Content

Economy

Business Sentiment Hits 17-Month High in December

Written: 2025-12-30 08:00:47Updated: 2025-12-30 08:49:32

Business Sentiment Hits 17-Month High in December

Photo : YONHAP News

Business sentiment in South Korea improved to its highest level in 17 months in December, lifted by increased capital investment by manufacturers in the United States and year‑end demand in the non‑manufacturing sector.

The Bank of Korea’s Business Survey and Economic Sentiment Index for November 2025, released Wednesday, showed the Composite Business Sentiment Index(CBSI) for all industries climbed one‑point‑six points from a month earlier to 93‑point‑seven.

The figure is the highest since July last year but remains below the benchmark 100 level, indicating overall corporate sentiment is still pessimistic.

The BSI for manufacturers rose one‑point‑seven points from the previous month to 94‑point‑four in December.

The index for non‑manufacturing industries, which include restaurants, wholesalers and retailers, also increased one‑point‑four points to 93‑point‑two.

However, the BSI outlook for January dropped one‑point‑seven points from the previous month to 89‑point‑four.
