N. Korean Leader Inspects Munitions Factory Producing Multiple Rocket Launchers

Photo : KCNA / Yonhap News

North Korean leader Kim Jong‑un inspected a munitions factory producing multiple rocket launchers.According to state media Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday, Kim visited a major munitions facility on Sunday to review production of multiple‑rocket launchers that are expected to be deployed to key units of the North Korean military.Kim described the system as the North’s “main strike means” and said it would significantly reshape the nation’s artillery force. He added that the factory plays a key role in the ruling party’s push to modernize and expand long‑range artillery capabilities.Kim also said the launcher system is capable of carrying out sudden, precise strikes with high accuracy and destructive power, and suggested it could also serve as a “strategic” attack asset, calling it a “super‑powerful” weapon system.The reference to “strategic” weapons indicates the system could have nuclear capabilities.Kim also urged the munitions industry to accelerate efforts to build an advanced industrial structure, expand production capacity and pursue technological upgrades to meet the North's military modernization goals.