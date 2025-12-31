Bribery Allegations Emerge in 2022 DP Local Election Nomination

Photo : YONHAP News

Allegations have emerged that a Seoul city council member sought to bribe a member of the Democratic Party's candidate nomination committee ahead of the 2022 local elections.In an audio recording released by MBC on Monday, DP Rep. Kang Sun-woo purportedly confided in then-nomination committee secretary Rep. Kim Byung-kee that her aide received 100 million won from Kim Kyung, who was preparing to run for reelection.Rep. Kim, who later served as the party's floor leader, states in the audio file that he won't allow the city council member to run, but the following day on April 22, 2022, the DP nominated Kim Kyung as its candidate for the Gangseo District constituency.In a Facebook post, Rep. Kang denied accepting money in exchange for a guaranteed nomination, adding that she immediately reported the matter to the committee secretary upon becoming aware of the situation.Kim Kyung also denied the allegation, saying she had never provided money to anyone in exchange for a nomination and that she received the party’s endorsement through a rigorous screening process.Amid growing suspicions over the nomination in question and other brewing allegations, Rep. Kim resigned from the party floor leader position on Tuesday.