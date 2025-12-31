President: Return to Cheong Wa Dae Symbolizes Restoration of Democracy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has hailed his return to Cheong Wa Dae as a symbolic moment for the country that marks the restoration of popular sovereignty and democracy, calling it the end of what he described as the “Yongsan era, tainted by the trampling of the constitutional order.”Speaking Tuesday while presiding over his first Cabinet meeting since the move back from Yongsan, Lee stressed the importance of active communication with citizens and pledged transparent, accountable governance.Lee expressed gratitude to the public officials who prepared for the return as well as to citizens, journalists and others who supported the process despite the inconvenience.Commenting on the news that the country’s exports surpassed 700 billion dollars for the first time this year and foreign investment hit a record high, Lee said the public and businesses made those achievements possible, adding that the nation will draw on their collective strength in the coming year.Lee again conveyed his condolences to the victims of the Jeju Air crash, offering prayers for the 179 people who lost their lives and extending renewed apologies and words of comfort to the bereaved families.He said the most urgent task is to respond to victims’ calls for accountability with concrete action rather than words, acknowledging that progress has been too slow, and urged swift institutional reforms to ensure an independent and objective investigation as well as support for the families.