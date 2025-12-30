Ruling Party Floor Leader Steps Down amid Allegations of Misconduct

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Rep. Kim Byung-kee has stepped down as the ruling Democratic Party floor leader over allegations of receiving preferential treatment from businesses and ordering aides to take care of personal matters for his family. The opposition parties are urging Kim to also give up his parliamentary seat and cooperate in an investigation.Choi You Sun reports.Report:[Sound bite: Democratic Party Floor Leader Kim Byung-kee]“First and foremost, I offer my deepest apologies to the people of this nation.”Ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Kim Byung-kee bowed his head as he announced his resignation after facing a series of allegations against him and his family.Kim announced the decision Tuesday during a party leadership meeting and apologized for his conduct, which he said had fallen short of common sense and the public’s expectations.[Sound bite: Democratic Party Floor Leader Kim Byung-kee (Korean-English)]“Amid the ongoing allegations, I stand at the center of controversy. I realize I cannot help but become an obstacle to the Democratic Party and the Lee Jae Myung administration. Therefore, I am stepping down today from my position as floor leader of the Democratic Party. This decision is not an attempt to evade or shirk responsibility, but rather reflects my resolve to take on greater responsibility after the facts are clarified.”Kim has fulfilled only six months of his one-year term amid a string of allegations, including claims that he met with a former executive from the e-commerce giant Coupang over an expensive meal just before a parliamentary audit.He allegedly accepted a luxury hotel voucher from Korean Air and instructed his aides to assist his two sons in gaining career and academic advantages, while his wife is accused of using the corporate card of a district council member.The revelation on Monday night that Kim allegedly failed to act on suspicions of bribery involving fellow DP Rep. Kang Sun-woo during the 2022 local election nomination process was likely the final straw.A local broadcaster released an audio recording of a conversation between Kim and Kang, both on the party’s nomination committee at the time, in which Kang tells Kim her aide accepted 100 million won, or about 70-thousand U.S. dollars, from Kim Kyung, who was seeking a seat on the Seoul city council and eventually won the DP nomination.In response to Rep. Kim’s resignation as floor leader, the main opposition People Power Party urged him to give up his parliamentary seat and cooperate in an investigation.The minor Reform Party accused the DP of trying to cover up the bribery allegations through the floor leader’s resignation, and it called on both Reps. Kim and Kang to give up their parliamentary seats and face investigation.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.