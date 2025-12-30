Menu Content

ICT Minister Denies Coupang’s Claim, Insists Leak Affected over 33 Million Customers

Written: 2025-12-30 14:53:24Updated: 2025-12-30 15:22:31

Photo : YONHAP News

Science and ICT Minister Bae Kyung-hoon has rebutted the claim that a former Coupang employee stole information from only three-thousand customer accounts and deleted the data on all the e-commerce giant’s other customers.

Bae, who heads the pan-government task force on the Coupang case, said during a parliamentary hearing Tuesday that the data breach affected more than 33 million customers.

The company had previously cited its own investigation to support the much smaller number. 

Bae said he could not agree with Coupang’s claims, adding that the state data protection agency, the police and a joint government-civilian team all verified that over 33 million customers’ names and email addresses were compromised.

The minister said the authorities believe delivery addresses and order details were also leaked, and he expressed deep concern about Coupang’s decision to announce its findings without consulting with the government.
