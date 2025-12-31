Menu Content

Coupang Interim CEO Defends ‘Unprecedented’ Compensation Plan for Data Breach

Written: 2025-12-30 15:14:13Updated: 2025-12-30 15:22:09

Photo : YONHAP News

Harold Rogers, interim CEO for Coupang Korea, says the online retail giant’s nearly one-point-seven trillion won compensation pledge to the millions of users affected by a massive data breach is “unprecedented.”
 
Rogers made the remark Tuesday at a National Assembly hearing on the Coupang data leak and follow-up measures, as well as issues regarding the company’s trade practices and labor environment.
 
During proceedings, Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung criticized Coupang’s plan to issue vouchers totaling 50‑thousand won per customer starting in January as “weak” and questioned whether the company was willing to come up with a better compensation package.

Rogers said he believes the compensation worth one‑point‑685 trillion won, or about one‑point‑17 billion U.S. dollars, is unprecedented, apparently signaling that the company has no intention of presenting something new.
 
When asked by DP lawmaker Kim Woo-young whether compensation through vouchers would violate the U.S. Class Action Fairness Act, Rogers pointed out that the compensation plan is a voluntary move unrelated to a class action lawsuit.

Earlier, Coupang announced that vouchers totaling 50‑thousand won per customer will be issued starting January 15 to about 33‑point‑seven million people who received data‑breach notifications in late November.

The compensation will take the form of four one‑time‑use vouchers that can be spent on Coupang products, Coupang Eats, Coupang Travel and R.LUX purchases.

The South Korean e-commerce giant’s U.S.-based parent company, Coupang Inc., has also notified the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of its customer compensation program.
