PPP Chief Vows to Thoroughly Vet Budget Minister Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok says his party will thoroughly vet conservative former lawmaker Lee Hye-hoon during her confirmation hearing for the post of minister of planning and budget.Jang told reporters on Tuesday that President Lee Jae Myung had also said the nominee would need vetting.The PPP chief said the opposition has received a lot of information about the nominee and that it intends to verify her statements about her past actions and comments.Jang criticized the nominee after she apologized to the public for opposing the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law action, asking if a single statement from her could end the controversy.When asked about rumors that the Lee administration had offered the prime minister post to former conservative party leader Hong Joon-pyo, Jang said recruiting conservative figures without a clear objective and direction would only backfire on the administration.