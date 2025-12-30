Menu Content

Assembly Censures Coupang after Company Executives Fail to Appear at Data Breach Hearing

Written: 2025-12-30 15:37:29Updated: 2025-12-30 15:46:52

Assembly Censures Coupang after Company Executives Fail to Appear at Data Breach Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has censured e-commerce giant Coupang after company executives failed to appear for a two-day parliamentary hearing into a recent data breach that affected more than 33 million customers.

The Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee convened a hearing on Tuesday to examine the data breach, as well as allegations concerning unfair trading and the labor environment at the e-commerce platform.

Coupang’s Korean American founder, Bom Kim, and other key witnesses were absent, having also missed a previous hearing, and their absence prompted calls for action, such as filing a criminal complaint or opening a parliamentary investigation.

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. An Ho-young slammed Kim for being disrespectful of the Assembly and the South Korean people, and DP Rep. Kim Young-bae said Coupang has consistently lied and refused to submit requested documents.

DP Rep. Lee Yong-woo criticized the company for its compensation plan, which consists of vouchers totaling 50-thousand won per customer, saying it is not only inadequate but resembles a sales promotion.

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) did not take part in the hearing involving six standing committees, as it has been calling for a parliamentary investigation into the case.
