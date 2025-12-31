President Lee Stresses Need to Reform Public Institutions

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung says there is a clear and pressing need to reform public institutions.Lee called attention to the matter on Tuesday as he recounted recent work reports he received from ministries and public institutions during a Cabinet meeting held at Cheong Wa Dae.He pointed out that the public must also be questioning what institutions are doing and whether their work is necessary as he instructed the Ministry of Strategy and Finance to quickly come up with a basic plan for reform, including better ways to consolidate and establish new government-run organizations.Lee also mentioned that as he received reports from various agencies and departments, there were quite a few people who didn’t even know what work they were doing, saying that may have been because they don’t usually give such reports.The president urged ministries and other affiliated organizations not to act foolishly and make the same mistakes when they give their next work reports in six months.He also ordered ministries to review measures such as special incentives for companies to help revitalize the local economy, in relation to public institutions relocating to provincial areas.Lee cited the example of the National Pension Service, which moved to Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, as part of a decentralization plan, but failed to revitalize the area in terms of attracting talent and business.