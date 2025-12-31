Climate Change Report Shows Increase in Heat Waves, Torrential Downpours

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: The Korea Meteorological Administration has released a climate change report after analyzing weather patterns over the past 113 years. In response to the findings, the weather agency is adjusting its advisories for heat waves and heavy downpours.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) published a report on Tuesday that analyzed the weather changes the nation experienced between 1912 and 2024.The report looked at weather patterns in six locations, including Seoul, where weather data has been compiled since the early 1900s, and found that average temperatures had risen steadily.In the 2020s, the number of days that saw heat wave weather was double what it was in the 1910s, while the number of tropical nights had surged more than fourfold.Tropical nights are when nighttime temperatures remain at or above 25 degrees Celsius.Back in the 1970s, heat waves mainly occurred in the inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province, but nowadays all parts of the nation get sizzling temperatures during summer.Tropical nights, once limited mainly to the southern coastal areas and Jeju Island, have spread nationwide too.As for precipitation, the KMA found that while the number of rainy days declined during the study period, the amount of annual rainfall increased, meaning the number of torrential downpours surged.This year saw a total of 15 torrential downpours, when more than 100 millimeters of rain fell per hour.With heat waves and downpours set to continue, the nation will implement a stronger weather advisory system in the new year.Starting in 2026, the weather agency will add a “serious warning” level to its heat wave advisory system, which is stronger than the two current levels: “watch” and “warning.” A serious warning will be issued when perceived temperatures are expected to stay at 38 degrees or higher for two consecutive days.Also starting next year, the KMA will send out emergency downpour text messages when rain falls at more than 100 millimeters per hour.Currently, alert messages are sent when rain falls at more than 80 millimeters per hour.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.