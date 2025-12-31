Gov’t Moves to Lift Restrictions on Access to N. Korean Websites

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will push to lift restrictions on public access to North Korean websites.According to the unification ministry on Tuesday, it is seeking to remove the restrictions as part of follow-up measures to a recent policy briefing to President Lee Jae Myung.The ministry will seek cooperation from the National Assembly on legislation to cancel the restrictions currently in place for approximately 60 North Korean websites, including a site run by the ruling party mouthpiece the Rodong Sinmun.Vice Unification Minister Kim Nam-jung told reporters on Tuesday that the ministry will move away from the current situation where state agencies monopolize North Korean information and selectively provide only parts of it, saying people should be free to judge for themselves.The offline version of the Rodong Sinmun, meanwhile, was reclassified on Tuesday so the public can access it freely.