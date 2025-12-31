DP Leader Orders Ethics Inspection amid Bribery Allegations against Rep. Kang Sun-woo

Photo : YONHAP News

Jung Chung-rae, leader of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), has ordered an internal party investigation into allegations that Rep. Kang Sun-woo received 100 million won, or about 70-thousand U.S. dollars, from Seoul Metropolitan Council member Kim Kyung ahead of the 2022 local elections.DP spokesperson Park Soo-hyun told reporters on Tuesday that Jung gave instructions in the morning for the party’s ethics inspection team to look into suspicions surrounding Kang as well as Kim.However, the spokesperson said the fact-finding probe would not include floor leader Kim Byung-kee, despite allegations that Kang consulted him about the matter when he served as secretary of the party’s Seoul nomination committee.When asked by reporters why Kim Byung-kee would not be included in the internal probe and whether he will be subject to a separate fact-finding investigation, the spokesperson said the party leader did not give such orders and declined to speak further on the matter.