All 709 Online Administrative Systems Restored after Gov’t Data Center Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

All 709 of the online government administrative systems that were disrupted by a fire at a national data infrastructure center in September have been restored to normal operation.All the systems were restored as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, allowing the interior ministry to lift its “caution” and end the administrative information disaster response system.The ministry said each ministry will continue to inspect the administrative systems under its jurisdiction and respond swiftly through an inter-ministry cooperative system should further problems arise.Once the Presidential Council on National Artificial Intelligence Strategy establishes a plan for AI government infrastructure and governance reforms, the ministry will push to launch a project to fundamentally improve the composition of the public digitization infrastructure.The ministry also intends to reinforce safety management standards for public data centers and improve the overall disaster recovery system.