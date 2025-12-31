Seoul City Launches ‘Mobile Senior Transportation Card’

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has launched a pilot service for a mobile senior transportation card that allows users to conveniently ride the subway for free with only a smartphone.The service kicked off Tuesday for seniors aged 65 and older who live in Seoul, allowing them to use their smartphones to ride the subway for free rather than using T-money or a physical transportation card.The city government expects the move will change the way older residents in the capital city use public transportation.Eligible users who install the Mobile T-Money app on smartphones connected to their names and apply for the service, then complete the membership registration and self-authentication processes, will be issued mobile senior transportation cards immediately.The mobile transportation cards will work the same as the existing physical senior transportation cards used in the metropolitan area.They can be used on subway Lines 1 to 9, the Gyeongui Jungang Line, the Bundang Line and the regular Airport Railroad all-stop train.The mobile transportation cards can also be loaded with money at convenience stores and used for buses and taxis, like regular transportation cards.When a mobile transportation card is issued to a senior citizen, their existing physical transportation card will be automatically suspended.Seniors who are not familiar with using smartphones can continue to use physical transportation cards if they choose.Currently, the mobile transportation card service is only available on smartphones running Android 12 or higher.Based on the results of the trial service, the city will consider whether to expand the service to other mobile operating systems in the future.The Seoul Metropolitan Government anticipates the mobile transportation cards will increase urban mobility convenience for older adults while reducing the costs associated with making and reissuing physical cards, as well as inconveniences caused by card loss and theft.