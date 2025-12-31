Year-End Cold Snap Intensifies as Subzero Morning Looms Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

A surge of cold air from the northwest will push temperatures sharply lower overnight, bringing a renewed year-end cold snap.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, cold wave alerts will take effect at 9 p.m. for inland Gyeonggi Province, inland Gangwon Province, northeastern inland North Gyeongsang Province and nearby mountainous areas.From late Tuesday through Wednesday morning, up to one centimeter of snow may fall along the west coast, with icy roads likely due to freezing temperatures.Wednesday will remain bitterly cold throughout the day, with morning temperatures ranging from minus 12 to zero degrees Celsius, including minus eight degrees in Seoul.Daytime highs will stay low as well, between minus five and plus five degrees Celsius nationwide, with strong winds making it feel even colder.The cold will intensify further on New Year’s Day, when temperatures are expected to drop even more.