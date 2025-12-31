ADOR Sues Danielle, Min Hee-jin for 43.1 Billion Won

Photo : YONHAP News

ADOR has filed a damages lawsuit worth approximately 43 billion won, or about 29-point-eight million U.S. dollars, against NewJeans member Danielle, a member of her family, and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, holding them responsible for the group’s absence.Sources in the legal community said Tuesday that the case was assigned to the Seoul Central District Court’s Civil Division 31, the same panel handling ongoing litigation between Min and HYBE.ADOR argues that the three defendants bear significant responsibility for triggering the dispute and disrupting NewJeans’ activities.The court is already reviewing related cases, including HYBE’s lawsuit seeking confirmation of the termination of its shareholder agreement with Min and Min’s counterclaim demanding payment for exercised stock options.The legal battle stems from the NewJeans members asserting in November last year that their contracts were void due to alleged breaches by ADOR, a position the company disputes after securing favorable rulings in both injunction and first-instance proceedings.