KOSPI Surges 75.6 Percent in 2025, Tops G20 and OECD Markets

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) jumped 75-point-six percent this year, ranking first among G20 and OECD markets, driven by strong gains in electronics and machinery stocks.The index closed at four-thousand-214-point-17 on December 30, up sharply from two-thousand-399 at the end of last year, outperforming Chile by 57 percent, Japan by 27 percent, China by 18 percent and the United States by 17 percent.After sliding to a yearly low of two-thousand-293 on April 9 amid political uncertainty and tariff worries, the market rebounded on expectations of capital market reforms and an improving semiconductor cycle following the launch of a new government.Machinery and equipment rose 133-point-seven percent, electrical and electronics stocks gained 127-point-nine percent, and power and gas climbed 103-point-five percent, leading the rally.Total KOSPI market capitalization surged 77-point-one percent to three-point-478 quadrillion won, surpassing three quadrillion won for the first time on record, while average daily trading value jumped 57-point-one percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also advanced 36-point-five percent to 925-point-47, with its market capitalization exceeding 500 trillion won for the first time, supported by strength in semiconductor, robotics and biotech shares.