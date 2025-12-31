Consumer Prices Rise 2.3% in December, Annual Inflation at 2.1%

Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer prices rose by more than two percent for the fourth consecutive month.According to the Ministry of Data and Statistics on Wednesday, the country’s consumer price index stood at 117‑point‑57 in December, up two‑point‑three percent from a year earlier.The pace of increase slowed from November’s two‑point‑four percent rise, but inflation has remained in the two‑percent range for a fourth straight month.Prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery products climbed four‑point‑one percent in December, adding zero‑point‑32 percentage points to overall inflation.Petroleum prices jumped six‑point‑one percent last month, marking the largest increase since February.The living cost index, which tracks frequently purchased goods and is seen as a gauge of perceived inflation, rose two‑point‑eight percent in December.For the year, consumer prices increased two‑point‑one percent in 2025, the lowest rate in five years since 2020, when inflation was zero‑point‑five percent.