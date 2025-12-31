Gov't to Supply 133,000 Homes in 7 Capital Region Public Housing Zones

Photo : KBS

The government will supply a total of 133‑thousand homes across seven districts in the capital region, including Uiwang, Gunpo and Ansan in Gyeonggi Province.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced Wednesday that it has granted initial approval for public housing developments in five areas — Uiwang, Gunpo, Ansan and Hwaseong in Gyeonggi Province, as well as Namdong District in Incheon — where 78‑thousand housing units will be built.The ministry also designated two additional sites in Guri and Osan in Gyeonggi Province as public housing districts, paving the way for another 55‑thousand homes.Of the 133‑thousand units planned across the seven districts, 40‑thousand will be public rental housing and 34‑thousand will be public housing for sale.The ministry said the sites are located near major railway lines, including the GTX‑C line and the Suin–Bundang Line, offering convenient access to key areas in the greater Seoul region.It added that the developments will include four‑point‑eight million square meters of parks and green spaces.