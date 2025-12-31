Menu Content

N. Korea Plans New Year's Eve Celebrations in Pyongyang

Written: 2025-12-31 10:03:08Updated: 2025-12-31 10:10:43

Photo : KCNA / Yonhap News

North Korea is set to hold New Year’s Eve celebrations in Pyongyang on Wednesday, featuring a youth gathering, a national flag‑raising ceremony and fireworks.

According to the state‑run Korean Central Broadcasting Station, the events will begin at 11 p.m. at Kim Il Sung Square, where young people and students are expected to assemble for nighttime festivities.

In recent years, North Korea has held large‑scale youth events at the square on the eve of January 1, with participants performing mass dances as part of its New Year celebrations.

Although state media has not issued any advance notice, there remains the possibility that leader Kim Jong‑un may attend a separate large‑scale New Year event, as he has in previous years.

North Korea has held fireworks displays ahead of the New Year since 2013, and from 2019 it installed stages at Kim Il Sung Square for countdown‑style performances modeled after overseas celebrations.

Beginning in 2023, the venue shifted to the May Day Stadium, where Kim attended the events, accompanied by his daughter Ju‑ae for the past two years.
