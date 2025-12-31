Police Launch Probe into Alleged Bribery Involving DP Lawmaker

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have launched an investigation into allegations that Rep. Kang Sun‑woo of the Democratic Party received 100 million won, or about 70‑thousand dollars, from Seoul Metropolitan Council member Kim Kyung ahead of the 2022 local elections.The case has reportedly been assigned to the public crime investigation unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.Kang is suspected of having told Rep. Kim Byung‑kee — then secretary of the party’s nomination committee — that her aide received 100 million won from Kim Kyung, who was seeking reelection in Kang’s Gangseo District constituency.Former Gangseo District head Kim Tae‑woo of the People Power Party, along with the Justice Party, have filed complaints against Kang, Kim Kyung and Rep. Kim Byung-kee over the allegations.Separately, investigators plan to question the head of a civic group who filed a complaint against Rep. Kim Byung-kee over allegations that he sought to influence personnel decisions involving his former aide, who was hired by Coupang after a meeting with then‑Coupang CEO Park Dae‑joon and others in September ahead of a parliamentary audit.