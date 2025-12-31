Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Taean Coal Power Plant's Unit 1 Shuts Down after 30 Years of Operation

Written: 2025-12-31 11:37:24Updated: 2025-12-31 11:38:27

Taean Coal Power Plant's Unit 1 Shuts Down after 30 Years of Operation

Photo : YONHAP News

Unit 1 of the Taean coal‑fired power plant is shutting down Wednesday, ending three decades of electricity production as South Korea accelerates its transition away from coal.

The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment said a ceremony marking the closure will be held Wednesday morning at the Taean power station, which is operated by Korea Western Power.

The 500‑megawatt unit, completed in June 1995, has generated a cumulative 118‑thousand gigawatt‑hours of electricity over its 30 years of operation.

The ministry said it will support a job transition without layoffs by redeploying 129 workers, including employees of Korea Western Power and partner companies.

Climate, Energy and Environment Minister Kim Sung‑hwan said the shutdown marks a new starting point in the country’s response to the climate crisis and pursuit of carbon neutrality, calling it a milestone toward an energy transition centered on renewable sources.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >