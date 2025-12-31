Tax Revenue Up Nearly 38 Tln Won through November

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s tax revenue through November rose by nearly 38 trillion won from a year earlier, driven largely by higher corporate and income tax collections.According to data from the Ministry of Economy and Finance released Wednesday, national tax revenue collected in November alone came to 22‑point‑nine trillion won, up 700 billion won from the same month last year.Cumulative tax revenue through November stood at 353‑point‑six trillion won, up 37‑point‑nine trillion won year‑on‑year, about 26‑point‑three billion U.S. dollars.The figure represents 95 percent of the 372‑point‑one trillion won projected in the supplementary budget.The tax revenue progress rate is higher than last year’s final rate of 93‑point‑eight percent and above the five‑year average of 94 percent.The increase in national tax revenue reflects a 22‑point‑two trillion won rise in corporate tax collections, supported by improved corporate earnings last year and in the first half of this year.The government plans to release full‑year tax revenue figures, including December results, during the fiscal settlement briefing scheduled for February next year.