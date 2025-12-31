2025 KBS Drama Awards to Air Live on KBS2TV on Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The 2025 KBS Drama Awards will be broadcast live on KBS 2TV starting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.The late actor Lee Soon-jae was the oldest winner of the grand prize during last year’s ceremony at the age of 90, and his acceptance speech gained renewed attention upon his death in November.Seven actors were nominated for the highest honor this year: Lee Young-ae and Kim Young-kwang from “Walking on Thin Ice,” Na Young-hee from “Cinderella Game,” Ahn Jae-wook and Uhm Ji-won from “For Eagle Brothers,” and Lee Tae-ran and Cheon Ho-jin from “Our Golden Days.”There is also growing interest among many drama fans to see which duo had the best TV chemistry and will win the “best couple” prize.Potential nominees include Ok Taec-yeon and Seohyun from “The First Night with the Duke,” Lee Jun-young and Jeong Eun-ji from “Pump Up the Healthy Love,” and Jung Zi-so and Jin Young from “Who Is She.”The red carpet event ahead of the ceremony starts at 4:30 p.m. and will also air live.