Rain, Snow Forecast for S. Chungcheong, Jeolla, Jeju on New Year’s Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Sunny skies are forecast throughout most of the country, with some clouds over the coastal areas of South Chungcheong Province, the Jeolla region, and Jeju Island at the southern end of the peninsula.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, some of those cloudy regions can expect rain or snow from Thursday night until Friday.Around one centimeter of snow is projected for South Chungcheong Province’s coastal areas, up to three centimeters for the northwestern border islands, up to eight centimeters for the coastal areas of South Jeolla Province and up to 20 centimeters for the mountainous areas of Jeju Island.There is no hint of rain or snow between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, so conditions will be ideal to observe the year’s final sunset and the new year’s first sunrise in most regions of the country.The final sunset of the year will take place at 5:23 p.m. in Seoul, and the easternmost islets of Dokdo will see the first sunrise of 2026 at 7:26 a.m.Morning lows on Thursday are forecast to range between minus 16 and plus four degrees Celsius, and daytime highs to rise to between minus six and plus three degrees.