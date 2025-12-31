Seoul Police to Investigate All New Misconduct Allegations against DP Rep. Kim Byung-kee

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is set to investigate a string of misconduct complaints filed against former ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Kim Byung-kee.In a press notice on Wednesday, the agency said all ten new cases concerning the three-term lawmaker have been assigned to its public offense investigative unit.One other case, centering on allegations that Kim sought preferential treatment for his younger son in university admission procedures and employment, is currently in the hands of the Seoul Dongjak Police Station and will not be transferred to the metropolitan agency.Some of the new cases arise from claims that Kim accepted a luxury hotel voucher from Korean Air, that he illegally obtained the contents of an online messenger conversation between his aides, and that his wife used a district council member’s corporate credit card.But the final straw that resulted in Kim’s resignation was the revelation that he allegedly failed to act on suspicions of bribery involving fellow DP Rep. Kang Sun-woo during the 2022 local election nomination process.Complaints have also been filed against Kang and Seoul Metropolitan Council member Kim Kyung, both of whom are implicated in the bribery case.