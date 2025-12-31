Marine Corps to Regain Operational Control of 1st, 2nd Divisions

Photo : YONHAP News

Operational command of the Marine Corps’ first and second divisions will revert from the Army to the Marines after 50 years.Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday, where he outlined the reorganization plan to ensure the independence of the Marine Corps in line with President Lee Jae Myung’s election campaign pledge.Operational control of the First Marine Division will be returned to the Marine Corps by the end of 2026, while the Marines will take over the Second Marine Division by the end of 2028.Ahn said that though the Marine Corps will remain under the Navy, its commandant will be granted command and oversight authority on a par with the chiefs of staff of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.The minister also pledged to consider promoting Marines to four-star general positions, as well as setting up an independent operational command.