Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Marine Corps to Regain Operational Control of 1st, 2nd Divisions

Written: 2025-12-31 17:08:55Updated: 2025-12-31 17:09:09

Marine Corps to Regain Operational Control of 1st, 2nd Divisions

Photo : YONHAP News

Operational command of the Marine Corps’ first and second divisions will revert from the Army to the Marines after 50 years.

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday, where he outlined the reorganization plan to ensure the independence of the Marine Corps in line with President Lee Jae Myung’s election campaign pledge.  

Operational control of the First Marine Division will be returned to the Marine Corps by the end of 2026, while the Marines will take over the Second Marine Division by the end of 2028.

Ahn said that though the Marine Corps will remain under the Navy, its commandant will be granted command and oversight authority on a par with the chiefs of staff of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.

The minister also pledged to consider promoting Marines to four-star general positions, as well as setting up an independent operational command.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >