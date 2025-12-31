President Pledges Dramatic Progress in 2026 in Economy, Diplomacy, National Growth

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has laid out his agenda for the year, calling for great strides in politics, the economy and diplomacy.In his New Year’s Day address, Lee said his government aims to make this Year of the Red Horse the starting point for a “great leap” for South Korea in which the country gallops as powerfully as a red horse, pledging rapid progress in politics, the economy, social issues, culture, diplomacy and national security.Lee took office in June after a snap election, following the removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol due to Yoon’s failed martial law bid in late 2024.The president said his administration first focused on stabilizing politics and restoring the economy, which had been shaken by the political crisis.Lee said consumer confidence has rebounded, exports topped 700 billion dollars, and the benchmark KOSPI passed the four-thousand-point mark for the first time.He also highlighted a deal to secure 260-thousand advanced chips from U.S. firm Nvidia to support the government’s push for artificial intelligence.On diplomacy, Lee said South Korea has returned to the global stage, concluding a trade deal with the United States and winning approval for nuclear-powered submarines and advanced nuclear fuel capabilities.Lee acknowledged that the benefits of recent growth have so far gone mainly to large conglomerates.He pledged to ensure that those benefits are shared more widely across all segments of society.Lee proposed shifting away from a Seoul-centered development model toward a more balanced national growth strategy.He outlined a framework in which the Seoul metropolitan area is the economic center, the central region is an administrative hub and the southern region is a maritime base.Lee said regions farther from Seoul will receive stronger government support.He also highlighted the National Growth Fund, which aims to attract 150 trillion won — almost 104 billion U.S. dollars — in public and private investment over the next five years.The fund will focus on future industries such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and renewable energy.On security, Lee reaffirmed his commitment to easing tensions with North Korea and supporting U.S. efforts to restart dialogue with Pyongyang.He said peace on the Korean Peninsula is essential for sustainable growth, adding that stable peace leads to stable growth and prosperity.