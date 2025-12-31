US Voices ‘Significant Concern’ about S. Korea’s New Law against Spreading False Information

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has formally expressed concerns about South Korea’s newly passed law to combat false and manipulated information.In a response sent to an inquiry about the legislation on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said Washington has “significant concerns” about the Seoul government’s decision to approve “an amendment to the Network Act that negatively impacts the business of U.S.-based online platforms and undermines free expression.”The official added that South Korea should not impose unnecessary barriers around digital services, stressing that the United States opposes censorship and remains dedicated to working with South Korea to promote a free and open digital environment for all.The “Network Act” referred to by the State Department spokesperson is a bill to amend the Information and Communications Network Act, which passed the National Assembly on December 24.The revised law defines information that incites violence or discrimination as illegal content and prohibits and penalizes the distribution of illegal content, as well as false and manipulated information, through information and communications networks.Earlier this week, Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers also voiced concerns in a social media post, saying the change to the act, ostensibly focused on defamatory deepfakes, reaches much further and endangers tech cooperation.