Ruling Party Lawmaker Again Denies Bribery Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party lawmaker Kang Sun-woo has again denied allegations that she accepted 100 million won, or about 70-thousand dollars, from Seoul Metropolitan Council member Kim Kyung ahead of the 2022 local elections.In a Facebook post on Thursday, Kang said she never received any money and stressed that all facts will be thoroughly clarified through an investigation.Kang is suspected of having told Rep. Kim Byung‑kee — then secretary of the party’s nomination committee — that her aide received 100 million won from Kim Kyung, who was seeking reelection in Kang’s Gangseo District constituency.Kang claimed that upon being informed of the matter by her aide on April 20, 2022, she immediately reported it to Kim Byung-kee, who later became the party’s floor leader.She added that, on instructions from the committee secretary, she visited his office the next morning to report the matter again in person.Kang emphasized that she was completely unaware of the issue prior to the report from her aide and had not requested the money, adding that she repeatedly ordered its return and confirmed that it had been returned.She apologized for her shortcomings in carrying out her duties as a first-term lawmaker and nomination committee member, saying she was deeply reflecting on the matter.