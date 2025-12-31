Samsung Display Begins Mass Supply of World’s First 360-Hz V-Stripe QD-OLED Panels

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Display says it has begun mass production of the world’s first 34-inch 360-hertz quantum dot OLED panels, or QD-OLED panels, featuring a proprietary “V-Stripe” pixel structure.The company made the announcement Thursday, saying it has been supplying the panels since December to seven global monitor makers, including ASUS, MSI and Gigabyte.Unlike conventional QD-OLED displays that arrange red, green and blue subpixels in a triangular pattern, the V-Stripe structure aligns the subpixels in vertical stripes, a design developed and optimized by Samsung Display specifically for quantum dot devices.According to the company, the new pixel structure enhances text clarity along character edges, making the monitors well suited for users sensitive to text readability, such as those engaged in document work, coding and content creation.The V-Stripe QD-OLED monitors will be unveiled for the first time as part of new products from ASUS and MSI at CES 2026, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, which opens Tuesday in Las Vegas.According to market research firm Omdia, Samsung Display’s QD-OLED shipments in the monitor OLED panel market in 2025 were projected to reach two-point-five million units, with a dominant 75 percent share.