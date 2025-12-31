Freezing Temperatures Grip Nation, Heavy Snow Forecast for Jeolla and Jeju

Photo : YONHAP News

Cold weather will continue across the country on Friday, with snow expected in the Chungcheong and Jeolla regions as well as on Jeju Island.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, morning temperatures in most regions dropped to around minus ten degrees Celsius. Daytime highs are forecast to range from minus six to plus four degrees nationwide, including minus four degrees in Seoul.More than ten centimeters of snow is expected along the west coast of Jeolla Province, while three to eight centimeters is forecast for Gwangju, western South Jeolla Province and inland areas of southern North Jeolla Province.Coastal areas of Jeju are expected to receive two to seven centimeters of snow.Heavier snowfall of between ten and up to 30 centimeters is forecast for the mountainous areas of Jeju, as well as for Ulleung Island and Dokdo.Strong winds are also expected nationwide, with strong gusts of up to 20 to 25 meters per second forecast along the west coast and on Jeju Island.Waves of two to five meters are expected in offshore waters off the southern and eastern coasts and across the Yellow Sea.