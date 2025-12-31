Menu Content

Politics

Ruling Party Expels Kang Sun-woo, Moves to Discipline Kim Byung-kee

Written: 2026-01-02 08:16:37Updated: 2026-01-02 15:35:21

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has expelled Rep. Kang Sun‑woo over bribery allegations and began disciplinary proceedings against Rep. Kim Byung‑kee, who is accused of condoning the matter and engaging in other alleged personal misconduct.

DP spokesperson Park Soo‑hyun announced the decisions following an emergency meeting of the Supreme Council late Thursday.

Park told reporters that Kang, despite having already quit the party, would still be expelled, while Kim has been referred to the party’s ethics committee for a swift ruling based on findings from an internal investigation.

The decisions came shortly after Kang announced on Facebook that she would leave the party, saying she did not want to burden the party or its members. She formally submitted her resignation online, and it was subsequently approved.

Kang is accused of accepting 100 million won, about 70‑thousand U.S. dollars, from Seoul Metropolitan Council member Kim Kyung ahead of the 2022 local elections. Kim, who served as secretary of the party’s nomination committee at the time, is suspected of having been aware of the payment and turning a blind eye to it.
