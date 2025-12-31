KBS Poll: 59% of S. Koreans Approve of Lee's Performance

Photo : YONHAP News

A new KBS poll shows that nearly 60 percent of South Koreans approve of President Lee Jae Myung’s handling of state affairs as he approaches seven months in office.The survey of one‑thousand‑22 adults, released Friday, found that 59 percent of respondents said the president is doing well in his governance, while 31 percent said he is doing poorly.The positive rating fell by seven percentage points from a similar survey conducted three months earlier.Among those who gave a positive evaluation, 41 percent cited the administration’s economic and livelihood policies as the main reason, followed by communication with the public and media and foreign and trade policy.When asked about the Lee administration’s policy priorities, 70 percent said the government should focus on national unity and recovery for social cohesion, while 23 percent said it should prioritize uncovering the truth behind the imposition of martial law and holding those responsible accountable.In terms of party support, the ruling Democratic Party recorded 42 percent, while the main opposition People Power Party stood at 24 percent, narrowing the gap to 18 percentage points from 27 percent three months earlier.The survey, conducted by KSTAT Research from Monday to Wednesday, has a 95‑percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus three‑point‑one percentage points.