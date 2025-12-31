N. Korean Leader's Daughter Makes First Public Visit to State Mausoleum

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong‑un’s daughter, Ju‑ae, has made her first public visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the mausoleum where Kim’s late father and grandfather lie in state.The North’s state‑run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported Friday that Kim visited the palace the previous day to mark the New Year, accompanied by senior officials from the ruling Workers’ Party, the government, the Supreme People’s Assembly, the Cabinet and the defense ministry.According to KCNA, participants pledged unwavering loyalty to Kim’s leadership and vowed to fulfill their responsibilities at the forefront of efforts to achieve national prosperity and improve public welfare.KCNA did not explicitly mention Kim Ju‑ae’s attendance, but photos released by state media showed her standing between her parents at the center of the front row.The visit marks Ju‑ae’s first public appearance at the family mausoleum since she first appeared in North Korean state media in 2022.