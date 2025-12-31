Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

BOK Sees 1.8% Growth in 2026 but Warns of Polarized Recovery

Written: 2026-01-02 10:10:18Updated: 2026-01-02 18:12:35

BOK Sees 1.8% Growth in 2026 but Warns of Polarized Recovery

Photo : YONHAP News

Bank of Korea(BOK) Governor Rhee Chang‑yong said that South Korea’s economy is expected to grow one‑point‑eight percent this year, a pace close to its potential, but warned that growth outside the IT sector would remain far weaker at one‑point‑four percent, highlighting an increasingly uneven recovery.

In his New Year’s address released on Friday, Rhee warned that such a “K‑shaped recovery,” marked by polarization among sectors, cannot be viewed as sustainable or complete. He stressed the need for continued structural reforms to diversify growth engines and avoid repeated cycles of sector‑concentrated expansion.

On the currency front, Rhee noted that the won‑dollar exchange rate rose into the high one‑thousand‑400‑won range late last year, keeping market concerns elevated. However, he said it would be inappropriate to compare the situation to past crises, citing South Korea’s strong external position as a net creditor.

Even so, he warned that a weaker won could intensify inflationary pressures and disadvantage domestic‑oriented firms, potentially worsening the polarization he mentioned earlier.

Rhee added that the recent exchange rate level deviates significantly from the nation’s economic fundamentals, pointing to growth and interest‑rate gaps with the United States and the so‑called “Korea discount” as key factors behind the local currency’s depreciation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >