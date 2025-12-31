Gwangju, South Jeolla Leaders Declare Push for Administrative Integration

Photo : YONHAP News

Gwangju Mayor Kang Gi‑jung and South Jeolla Province Governor Kim Yung‑rok have formally announced a push for administrative integration between the two regions.After paying a joint New Year tribute Friday at the May 18 National Cemetery in Gwangju, the two leaders issued a joint declaration promoting the creation of a unified local government, pledging to move forward immediately with what they described as a “grand integration” aimed at opening a new chapter of regional growth.They said Gwangju and South Jeolla are at a turning point to become a core hub of South Korea’s economy in the artificial intelligence and energy‑transition era, noting that the Lee Jae Myung administration is preparing major incentives for integrated metropolitan governments.The two governments agreed to seek a special law establishing a unified local government, including tailored provisions that would grant the new entity substantial administrative and fiscal authority.To advance practical discussions, they plan to form a joint council, consult local assemblies and gather public opinion before finalizing an integration plan.They aim to submit the special bill to the National Assembly in February, elect a unified mayor in the June local elections and launch the integrated government in July.