Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Budget Minister Nominee under Fire over 2017 Verbal Abuse Allegations

Written: 2026-01-02 12:22:13Updated: 2026-01-02 13:57:12

Budget Minister Nominee under Fire over 2017 Verbal Abuse Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Hye-hoon, the conservative former lawmaker who has been nominated to lead the newly established Ministry of Planning and Budget, has come under fire over allegations that she verbally abused her aide while serving as a lawmaker.

An audio recording of a 2017 phone call released by a media outlet on Wednesday captured Lee, then a lawmaker affiliated with the conservative Bareun Party, reprimanding an intern for failing to report a news article that mentioned her name.

In the recording, Lee was heard shouting at the intern, asking whether the person could understand Korean, making derogatory comments about the intern’s intelligence, and using demeaning language.

The intern reportedly left the lawmaker’s office about two weeks after the incident.

An official from Lee’s side reportedly said on Thursday that the nominee sincerely apologized and expressed deep remorse for her remarks, adding that she was reflecting deeply on the matter.

The opposition People Power Party previously labeled Lee a “traitor” and vowed to conduct rigorous vetting during her confirmation hearing.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >