Livelihoods, Peace on Peninsula High on Agenda for Lee-Xi Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung plans to discuss regional peace and ways to resolve issues concerning people’s livelihoods when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.At a meeting with the local press on Friday about Lee’s state visit to China from Sunday through Wednesday, national security adviser Wi Sung-lac said the two leaders are expected to talk about how to achieve peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.The top security aide said bread-and-butter issues and peace cannot be separated, and that the two countries share the goal of bringing peace and stability to the peninsula and to Northeast Asia.He said the administration intends to enhance strategic communication between the two sides and will ask Beijing to play a constructive role so that the restored bilateral ties can contribute toward a breakthrough in the resolution of peninsula issues.Seoul will also seek progress in discussions about Beijing’s ban on South Korean cultural content and about the Chinese structures installed in the Yellow Sea, where the two countries’ exclusive economic zones overlap.Regarding Beijing’s request for Seoul to comply with its “One China” policy during a phone conversation between the two sides’ foreign ministers the previous day, Wi said the administration respects the policy and will respond accordingly.President Lee is scheduled to meet with Korean residents of China upon his arrival on Sunday, with the bilateral summit with Xi to follow on Monday before a state dinner banquet.The South Korean leader will also attend a business forum on Monday, meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang over a luncheon the following day, and visit the site of the Korean provisional government in Shanghai on the final day of the state visit.