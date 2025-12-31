Audio Recording Shows Budget Minister Nominee Lee Hye-hoon Verbally Abusing Aide

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Lee Hye-hoon, the conservative former lawmaker who has been tapped as the inaugural minister of planning and budget, has come under fire over allegations that she verbally abused her aide while serving as a lawmaker. The conservative main opposition says the nominee is unfit for the post and is urging President Lee Jae Myung to withdraw her nomination.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Local media released an audio file on Wednesday of Lee Hye-hoon, the nominee to head the new Planning and Budget Ministry, reprimanding an intern when she was a lawmaker representing the now-defunct conservative Bareun Party in 2017.In a recording of the phone conversation, Lee was heard shouting at the intern for failing to report a news article that mentioned her name.[Sound bite: Former Rep. Lee Hye-hoon (Korean-English)]“Does that even make sense to you? Do you have a single-digit IQ?”Lee made derogatory comments about the intern’s intelligence and questioned the person’s ability to understand instructions in Korean.When the staffer tried to explain the situation, Lee raised her voice and said she wanted to kill the intern.[Sound bite: Former Rep. Lee Hye-hoon (Korean-English)](Intern: “If it’s just the name that’s included, I [thought I didn’t] need to report it …”)“Hey!!! Hey!!!! I really wish I could kill you. Just because you have a mouth, you think you can just blabber and say whatever you want?”The intern, who left the position about two weeks after the incident, told KBS the experience was humiliating, saying there had been no apology from Lee despite persistent verbal abuse for the six months the person worked under her.In a statement issued after the audio file was released, the minister nominee’s office issued an apology on her behalf if the allegations are true.The conservative main opposition People Power Party, with which Lee was most recently affiliated, said she is unfit to be a public official and urged President Lee Jae Myung to withdraw her nomination.The president picked the veteran economist in a surprise announcement on Sunday, which the top office said reflected his principles of unity and pragmatism in state affairs.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.