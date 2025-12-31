Menu Content

Wi: S. Korea, US Exchanged Views during Drafting of Bill against Spreading False Information

Written: 2026-01-02 14:50:26Updated: 2026-01-02 15:18:42

Photo : YONHAP News

National security adviser Wi Sung-lac says South Korea and the United States exchanged various views when South Korea drew up its bill to suppress the distribution of false information online.

Wi made the remark on Friday when reporters asked him to comment on Washington’s concerns about the bill.

Wi said Seoul and Washington had discussed the bill, adding that he understands that some of the U.S. views were reflected in the bill. 

The adviser said Seoul will continue to hold discussions with Washington on the matter. 

In a response to an inquiry about the legislation on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said Washington had “significant concerns” about the Seoul government’s decision to approve “an amendment to the Network Act that negatively impacts the business of U.S.-based online platforms and undermines free expression.”

The “Network Act” referred to by the State Department spokesperson is a bill to amend the Information and Communications Network Act, which passed the National Assembly on December 24.
