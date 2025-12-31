Defense Minister Urges Thorough Preparations in OPCON Transfer Procedure

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back called for thorough preparations regarding the transition of wartime operational control(OPCON) from Washington to Seoul, as South Korea seeks to complete the second phase of assessment for the condition-based transfer in 2026.The minister posted a New Year's message on Facebook, saying the verification of the Full Operational Capability, or FOC, of the allies' Future Combined Forces Command is an important process to demonstrate Seoul's practical ability to take the driver's seat regarding the Korean Peninsula security.Ahn said uncertainties are growing in the country's security environment and that North Korea is advancing its nuclear and missile threats, including a recent unveiling of a nuclear-powered submarine under construction.The minister urged the military to clearly recognize the national significance and the call of the times regarding the OPCON transfer from Washington, and to thoroughly prepare in unity.The ministry is aiming to complete the FOC verification during the allies' annual Security Consultative Meeting(SCM) scheduled to take place in November.The three-step verification required in the OPCON transfer includes that of the initial operating capability(IOC), the FOC and the full mission capability(FMC).